Mizzou softball embraces new heavyweight role heading into super regionals showdown
The Missouri softball team spent the regular season sneaking up on the mighty Southeastern Conference before making a serious run at the league championship. The Tigers have since earned a national seed in the NCAA tournament, dominated last week's NCAA regional field and advanced to the round of super regionals. Along the way, they've shifted identities and secured the role they sought all along.