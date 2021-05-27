newsbreak-logo
Kimberly J. Brown On Her GH Gig

Soap Opera Digest
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimberly J. Brown, best known to daytime fans for her 1993-98 and 2006 stints as GUIDING LIGHT’s Marah Lewis, is thrilled to have landed on GH as the decoy nurse Peter hires to keep tabs on Maxie (and worse). “I’m so excited!” she beams. “I started acting when I was...

