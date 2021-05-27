Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bond, 'Survivor' and Those 'Apprentice' Tapes: 5 Burning Questions About Amazon and MGM's Mega-Deal

By Rebecca Rubin
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a perfect symbol of our times, James Bond and Whole Foods will soon have the same owner. Tech giant Amazon on Wednesday officially announced plans to merge with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the 97-year-old studio that’s home to the 007 franchise, Rocky Balboa and “Thelma and Louise.” The eye-popping $8.45 billion sale is the second-biggest acquisition in Amazon’s history following its $13.4 billion purchase of Whole Foods in 2017.

www.greenwichtime.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Mark Burnett
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#The Apprentice#Movie Titles#Home Movie#Sony Pictures Tv#Movies In Theaters#Whole Foods#Metro Goldwyn Mayer#Turner Broadcasting#Warnermedia#Hbo Max#Broccoli#Beach Boys#Twitter#Warner Horizon#Nbc#Shark Tank#Cbs#Voice#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

6 new Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to stream this weekend

The weekend is almost upon us, and that means you're probably on the lookout for something new to watch. We've rounded up the best of the new offerings from Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max to curate a viewing list that will keep you busy all weekend. Whether you want to kick back with the animated adventure Raya and the Last Dragon, or you're in the mood to be scared silly with Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, there's bound to be something to get stuck into this weekend on our list.
Business411mania.com

Skyfall Writer Concerned About How Amazon-MGM Deal Could Impact James Bond Franchise

Amazon’s acquisition of MGM includes the James Bond franchise, and the writer of Skyfall has concerns about that. As reported last week, Amazon announced that it is acquiring MGM for $8.45 billion and that will include MGM’s 50% ownership stake of the 007 franchise. John Logan, who wrote Skyfall and Spectre, has penned an editorial for the New York Times titled, “I Wrote James Bond Movies. The Amazon-MGM Deal Gives Me Chills.”
NFLHollywood Reporter

The Walt Disney Company

ESPN Names Burke Magnus President of Programming and Content. ESPN has promoted Burke Magnus to president of programming and original content. Magnus, who had been an executive vp at ESPN, will continue to report to The Walt Disney Co.’s chairman of ESPN…. ‘The Guncle’ Movie in the Works From Lionsgate.
MoviesICV2

MERGED WARNERS GETS NAME; KILAR'S FATE; AMAZON-MGM FORMALIZED; 'TOMORROW WAR', SPONGEBOB SPIN-OFF TRAILERS; MORE 'SANDMAN' CASTING

Geek showbiz news and trailers have been pouring in and we round it all up here. David Zaslav, currently Discovery CEO and the future CEO of the company formed by the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery (see "WarnerMedia Deal Deets") announced the name of the new company to WarnerMedia employees from the studio lot in Burbank Tuesday. The new company will be called Warner Bros. Discovery, and initially be accompanied by "the stuff that dreams are made of," a line from Warner Bros. film Maltese Falcon.
TV SeriesAOL Moviefone

The cast of 'Panic' talks about their new Amazon series

The cast of 'Panic,' Jessica Sula, Camron Jones, Olivia Welch, and Ray Nicholson talk about their new Amazon Prime series. In this exclusive interview with 'Made in Hollywood,' 'Panic' star Olivia Welch talks about growing up in a small town like the one in the series, then she joins co-stars Camron Jones & Jessica Sula to share which challenges they would pick in real life. And co-star Ray Nicholson hints at some surprises that may be in store for fans of Lauren Oliver's original novel.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

How Will Amazon Uncage Its New Lion as the Tech Giant Goes Hollywood?

Hollywood has spent the past week trying to imagine how Amazon will integrate MGM after its $8.5 billion acquisition of the legendary studio is complete. Did Amazon overpay? What is the fate of MGM film chief Michael De Luca? How much will MGM TV chief Mark Burnett pocket in the sale? (The answer: enough to bring his total haul from multiple sales of his production banner to nearly $1 billion.)
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Skyfall’ Writer Worries Amazon Will Destroy 007 Franchise After MGM Buy: ‘Bond Is Not Content’

John Logan, a three-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter whose credits include the Daniel Craig-starring James Bond tentpoles “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” penned an essay for The New York Times expressing concern for the future of the 007 franchise in the wake of Amazon’s purchasing of MGM. As Logan writes, “With the acquisition of MGM and its movie catalogue, the online retail giant bought into the James Bond franchise. When I heard this news, a chill went through me…Bond isn’t just another franchise, not a Marvel or a DC; it is a family business that has been carefully nurtured and shepherded through the changing times by the Broccoli/Wilson family.”
NFLtheohiostar.com

Amazon to Acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 Billion in Mega Media Deal

Amazon acquired MGM Studios for $8.45 billion in a mega deal that will bolster Amazon’s entertainment profile, the companies announced Wednesday morning. The deal will allow Amazon to give its subscribers access to MGM Studios’ entire portfolio of movies and television shows, according to the announcement. MGM Studios’ content library includes more than 4,000 films and 17,000 television shows.
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

James Bond Screenwriter Voices Concerns on Amazon’s MGM Purchase

Earlier this month, Amazon announced that it was purchasing MGM. To date, this has prompted a lot of discussion on what it all means – from the effect on streaming services to the future of media consolidation. For James Bond devotees, there’s a more direct question: how exactly is this going to affect future Bond films? Will they still be coming to the big screen? Is the next step for 007 an appearance as a Prime exclusive? There’s still a lot to be announced, and the unique aspects of the Bond film rights make the whole situation even more complicated.
Moviesasumetech.com

James Bond: The impact of MGM’s Amazon deal on the 007 movie franchise explained EXCLUSIVE

Earlier this week James Bond studio MGM was purchased for $8.45 billion by tech giant Amazon. Since the announcement, movie fans have been wondering what the deal will mean for the film franchise going forwards, other than producer Barbara Broccoli’s commitment to keep making 007 movies for cinemas worldwide. Speaking exclusively with Express.co.uk, Bond expert and author Mark Edlitz, who has interviewed key franchise players over the years, weighed in on what he thinks will happen next.
TV Showsforrester.com

Amazon’s MGM Acquisition: A Deal About Talent, Not Titles

As the overpopulated streaming video landscape continues to expand, Amazon is vying to keep its top-tier ranking by buying MGM for $8.45 billion. While MGM’s library isn’t worth the premium price Amazon is paying, the talent behind the screen is the real deal. The main reason for this acquisition is...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

James Bond 007 will return in theaters following Amazon’s MGM purchase, says Bond producers

With the news Amazon has agreed to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, including the entire James Bond 007 franchise, it has left many wondering if James Bond’s next adventure No Time to Die and future films will be released exclusively on Amazon’s streaming service. Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were quick to dispel any such notion however, promising James Bond will always be a theatrical event.
Businessprimetimer.com

Amazon-MGM deal raises the question on the future of Epix and Mark Burnett

Amazon has yet to decide the fate of Epix, MGM’s premium cable channel, which has stepped up its original series production in recent years. Meanwhile, Mark Burnett, head of MGM Television, will earn hundreds of millions of dollars in the deal as part of a small stake he owns. MGM Television acquired Burnett's programs, including Survivor and The Apprentice. As Deadline notes, Amazon has struggled with its unscripted programming and MGM's library could offer a big boost. But would Burnett want to stick around? "The big question is whether Burnett, who also famously produced The Apprentice as well as shows such as Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?, would want to join the tech company, whose TV and film studio is run by Jennifer Salke," says Deadline's Peter White. "So far, indications are that the former British paratrooper may leave after the transaction vs. staying on to try and turn around Amazon’s unscripted fortunes." As Variety's Cynthia Littleton notes, "Burnett has been an unconventional leader for MGM. He’s an active producer on a number of high-profile productions which means he rarely keeps regular office hours. He’s also well-known as an entrepreneur who is always in the hunt for deals, IP and partnerships."