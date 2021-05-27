Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

'Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog' Review: WW2 Movies Frames the Holocaust Through a Dog's Eyes

By Courtney Howard
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter-director Lynn Roth instinctively knows how to pluck the heartstrings with her heartrending historical drama, “Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog.” Her adaptation retains the wit and wisdom found within the pages of Asher Kravitz’s novel “The Jewish Dog,” whose unconventional conceit chronicling the Holocaust through the perspective of a German Shepherd lends itself to plenty of poetic and fantastical realism on screen. Yet the family-friendly feature all too frequently falls into conventional trappings that it unwittingly sets up for itself, particularly when it strays from the pup’s point of view.

www.greenwichtime.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayelet Zurer
Person
Terrence Malick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#The Holocaust#Love Story#God Of War#Narrative Movies#Black Eyes#Jewish#Variety Film News Roundup#Nazi#Ss#Beru Entertainment Llc#Mpaa#Broida Media Partners#Twitter#Vivadiva Holdings#Shepherd#White God#Dad Samuel#Evil Folks#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
Country
Germany
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Moviestheintelligencer.com

Movies with Mary: 'Woman in the Window' is framed

I read the book “The Woman in the Window,” A. J. Finn, only a month or so ago. So I knew what happened in this Netflix psychological murder mystery that has a phenomenal cast and a good story. As I watched, I kept thinking that the movie really followed the...
MoviesKCET

Heartwarming WWII Film 'Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog' Screens at the Virtual KCET Cinema Series on May 26th

Q&A immediately following with award-winning filmmaker Lynn Roth. An incredible true story from the producers of "Call Me By Your Name," and based on the acclaimed, bestselling Israeli novel. The film follows the journey to freedom when a young Jewish boy and his German Shepherd dog are reunited in the Treblinka concentration camp during World War II and then attempt to escape.
Beauty & FashionMorning Journal

‘Cruella’ punk-rocks its way through a fun, fashionable origin story for ‘Dalmatians’ villain | Movie review

“Cruella” is some wicked fun. Yes, you can’t help but think of the massively popular musical “Wicked” — which gives you a new perspective on the Wicked Witch of the West via a story that happens before Dorothy finds her way to Oz — when examining “Cruella,” a prequel to the cute 1996 live-action movie “101 Dalmatians” and its poorly reviewed 2000 sequel, “102 Dalmatians.”
MoviesComicBook

The Rock to Voice Krypto the Super-Dog in DC League of Super-Pets Movie

It looks like Black Adam isn't the only DC character The Rock has his eye on playing. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been working on a live-action Black Adam movie for what feels like an eternity, and the film is finally shooting in Georgia. Johnson's partnership with DC and Warner Bros. is about to be extended, however, as he takes on another role in an upcoming film. As strange as it may sound, The Rock is voicing Krypto the Super-Dog in a theatrical animated feature titled DC League of Super-Pets.
MoviesDerrick

Movie review: 'A Quiet Place Part II' a missed opportunity to expand story

Three years ago, “The Office” star John Krasinski planted his flag as a big-budget genre filmmaker with the high-concept, sound-based monster movie “A Quiet Place.” The film, written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck with Krasinski, was a piece of well-crafted schlock, impeccably sound-designed and shot, starring Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt in an effortfully near-silent performance. Co-starring deaf actress Millicent Simmonds as their daughter Regan, the use of sign language and hearing aids made for some innovative visual storytelling and monster fighting. But lift the hood on “A Quiet Place,” and it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The film has a single idea, the character and story choices reverse-engineered to stuff drama into a dangerous, yet inherently staid situation. Suffused with a deeply earnest sense of self-seriousness but not a shred of humor, camp, or self-awareness, “A Quiet Place” is horror for people who don’t seem to like horror all that much.
MoviesKSLTV

Review: Netflix’s ‘Dog Gone Trouble’ Only Worth The Trouble For Younger Kids

SALT LAKE CITY — Sometimes a movie marketed as one for parents and children turns out to be a movie just for the little ones to enjoy and for the parents to simply endure. Netflix’s newly-released animated movie “Dog Gone Trouble” doesn’t quite drop to that level, but it also doesn’t reach any great heights of storytelling or comedy, either.
MoviesMiami Herald

Review: ‘Undine’ is a strange, captivating mermaid-meets-man love story

The great German writer-director Christian Petzold has a number of recurring fixations: women in trouble, doomed romance, the specters of a grim past hovering over an unsettled present. In film after mysterious, melancholy film, he's shuffled and reshuffled these noirish elements, placing them in revealing new configurations even when he sometimes relies on the same faces. In his brilliant 2019 drama, "Transit," Franz Rogowski and Paula Beer played two almost-lovers caught in a kind of temporal loop: It was a wartime melodrama that kept running in circles, turning its characters into captives of history or genre or both.
Beauty & FashionNews4Jax.com

Who let the dogs out? ‘Cruella’ is a ‘wow’ of a movie

Now that it may feel OK to venture out and into a movie theater after watching the latest flicks in the living room for more than a year, here’s a suggestion: See Disney’s “Cruella” in theaters on a really big screen. You can get it on Disney + and watch at home, but this delicious eye candy treat plays so much better in ultra-grand display.
PetsPopculture

Netflix's Adorable New Dog Movie Is No. 1 Right Now

Netflix recently premiered an adorable new dog movie, titled Dog Gone Trouble, and it is the number one movie on the streaming service right now. The animated film stars rapper Sean "Big Sean" Andersen as the voice of Trouble, a very pampered dog who lives with a wealthy older woman but must "learn to live in the real world while trying to escape from his former owner's greedy children," after she dies. The movie was originally simply titled Trouble, but Netflix re-titled it after acquiring the streaming rights.
TV SeriesHarvard Crimson

‘Zero’ Review: A Look at a Real Life Superhero Through the Eyes of an Average Teen

“Zero,” Netflix’s new superhero series, follows the life of Omar (Giuseppe Dave Seke), also known as “Zero,” as he navigates his power and bonds with his new group of friends in the Barrio, a neighborhood that Zero comes to love and cherish. When vandals and thieves threaten to ruin the neighborhood that Zero calls home, he and his ragtag gang of friends are prepared to fight tooth and nail to save it.
MoviesKENS 5

'Undine' Review: Melancholic German fable is at first elusive, then unforgettable

For as much online conversation as there’s been lately attempting to equivocate movie quality with runtime, “Undine,” a sneakily bracing movie about transitory romance from the German writer-director Christian Petzold, feels like the first new release in a long time to deliver something of value to the conversation. Though it...
MoviesReading Eagle

'Edge of the World’ is a familiar adventure story [movie review]

If the new adventure film “Edge of the World,” about a British explorer and soldier in 1840s Borneo, seems suspiciously like “The Man Who Would Be King” and “Lord Jim,” it’s for good reason. It was the inspiration for both. Both Rudyard Kipling and Joseph Conrad were moved by the true story of James Brooke, a former soldier in the Bengal Army who would become the Raj of Sarawak at the height of the British Empire. Brooke’s family ended up governing there for a century.
Visual ArtColumbus Alive

The eyes tell the story in Caitlin Cartwright's paintings

About 10 years ago, Caitlin Cartwright lived in rural Namibia while working for the Peace Corps as a teacher in southern Africa. During the rainy season, flooding in the area would create ponds where children would sometimes play and swim. One day, Kaino, an elementary student in Cartwright’s homeroom, was...
MoviesVulture

Undine Is a Perplexing Take on the Mermaid Myth

An undine is a water nymph who lives for love. She can’t help it — according to myth, love is what allows her to dwell on land among the humans, and to obtain a soul. It’s also why she’s obligated to kill her lover, before returning to her native element, if he ever tries to leave her for someone else. An undine is a tragic figure, committed to love on a scale that is grand and alien, while forced to rely on the capriciousness of a fickle human heart. But placed against the context of our un-magical present day, she becomes the unreasonable woman who desperately refuses to let a relationship go. “You said you love me. Forever,” a stricken Undine Wibeau (Paula Beer) tells her soon to be ex-boyfriend, Johannes (Jacob Matschenz), in the opening scene of Christian Petzold’s new film. “If you leave me, I’ll have to kill you. You know that.” Johannes, who’s opted to stage this breakup at their favorite café, tells her irritatedly to “stop this crap,” showing no sign that he takes this statement literally. It’s not clear if we’re supposed to take her literally, either.
PetsPosted by
The Independent

YouTuber arrested for tying dog to hydrogen balloons and making it float through Delhi

A Delhi-based YouTuber who shocked and upset subscribers by uploading a video of making his dog float in the air by tying hydrogen balloons to the pet’s body, has been arrested.Animal rights activists were outraged after seeing the video Delhi YouTuber Gaurav Sharma uploaded to his channel called ‘GauravZone.’ In the video, Mr Sharma was seen tying hydrogen balloons around his dog’s upper body. He has now been arrested for animal cruelty.Mr Sharma was heard saying in the viral video: “The upper body has started flying a little.” He is seen pulling up the strings of the balloons tied...
Beauty & FashionRichmond.com

Movie review: In "Cruella," Disney villain's origin story is a dizzying if uneven ride

There are some canonical Disney characters who simply demand further interrogation. The maniacally fur-obsessed fashionista Cruella De Vil, who tormented the young Darling family and their Dalmatian puppies in “101 Dalmatians,” and even has her own theme song, has had a grip on our imaginations since the animated feature in 1961. Glenn Close staked quite a claim in the role in the 1996 live-action film. Now Emma Stone dons the two-tone wig to try to explicate just why Cruella was so hungry for those puppy pelts.