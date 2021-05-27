newsbreak-logo
Mizzou baseball's pitching woes lead to staff change

By Dave Matter St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri baseball team is looking for a new pitching coach. Fred Corral, in charge of the team’s pitchers the last four seasons, will not return next season, an MU spokesman confirmed. The Tigers are coming off a dreadful 15-36 season that saw their pitching staff struggle throughout the year....

