Republican Megadonor Foster Friess Dies at 81

By Blake Montgomery
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Major Republican donor and investment manager Foster Friess has died, according to his family. He was 81. His family said in a statement sent from Scottsdale, Arizona, “Foster S. Friess passed away peacefully today, May 27th, surrounded by his family. We are grateful for the wonderful life Foster lived and thankful to the many people who have shared their prayers during his illness.” With a vast net worth of over $500 million and donations to match, Friess supported socially conservative and Christian right causes and politicians like Rick Santorum as well as philanthropic efforts across the world, including Kurds fighting ISIS. He unsuccessfully ran for governor of Wyoming in 2018, and his own brushes with the public eye often ended in controversy, as when he suggested on live television that Bayer aspirin was an effective contraceptive in 2012 and released a Hitler-themed parody video decrying Obamacare in 2017.

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

Posted by
MarketRealist

How Noted GOP Donor Foster Friess Made His Millions

Foster Friess, a millionaire investor who made a name for himself through quite a few donations to Republican political candidates and causes, passed away at age 81 on May 27. Friess was known for his large donations to well-known members of the GOP, including President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Rick Santorum.
Posted by
WDBO

GOP donor, investor, philanthropist Foster Friess dies at 81

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Republican political donor, investor and philanthropist Foster Friess died Thursday. He was 81. A multimillionaire who lived in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Friess was a GOP kingmaker who donated lavishly to candidates and charitable causes over four decades. Friess directly gave almost $7 million to hundreds...
oilcity.news

Gordon: ‘Friess was a strong and steady voice for Republican and Christian values’

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has offered his condolences after Wyoming-based investor and conservative politician Foster Friess died on Thursday. “Foster Friess was a strong and steady voice for Republican and Christian values,” Gordon said via Twitter. “I appreciate his remarkable career and all he has done for Wyoming. My deepest condolences go out to his wife Lynn and their family— he will be missed.”
Wyoming Statemybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Gubernatorial Candidate Foster Friess Dead at 81

The philanthropist, conservative activist, and one-time candidate for governor passed away on Thursday, May 27, leaving behind a legacy of charity and faith. The Cowboy State Daily announced Friess’s death on Thursday afternoon. Born in Wisconsin, Freiss was the first member of his family to attend and graduate from college....
AdvocacyWashington Examiner

Sending a smile in memory of conservative philanthropist Foster Friess

Near-billionaire philanthropist and conservative activist Foster Friess, who died yesterday at age 81 of myelodysplasia, was as warm and enjoyable a personality as you’ll ever find. He leaves a legacy of good works and a warm spot in more hearts than can be imagined. Friess grew up in hardscrabble circumstances...
Wyoming Statecowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Philanthropist & Businessman Foster Friess Died Thursday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Foster S. Friess passed away peacefully today, May 27th, surrounded by his family. A visionary investor and pioneer of growth stock picking, Foster’s business story started with $800 of accumulated U.S. Army leave pay. Friess Associates’ high-performing Brandywine Fund led both CNBC and Fox News’ Neil Cavuto to dub Foster one of the “century’s great investors,” and Forbes magazine named him, along with Warren Buffet, Peter Lynch, and John Templeton, among the ten most successful money managers of this generation.
Casper, WYoilcity.news

Politician, investor Foster Friess dead at 81

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming-based investor and conservative politician Foster Friess has died at the age of 81, according to a post made on Friess’ Twitter account May 27, 2021. According to an obituary posted on Cowboy State Daily, a media outlet in which Friess is identified as an investor, Freiss...
Posted by
Reuters

Former Virginia Republican Senator John Warner dies at 94

Former U.S. Senator John Warner of Virginia, a prominent voice on military policy who at times clashed with fellow Republicans during three decades in office, has died of heart failure. He was 94. Warner died late on Tuesday, with his wife and daughter at his side, his chief of staff...
ObituariesWyoming Tribune Eagle

Foster Friess was kind and generous … and so much more

You could sum up Foster Friess in one word: Generous. He did more for more people than anyone I have ever known. He and his wife Lynn gave away $500 million in their lifetimes. Amazing. Foster Friess died May 27 at age 81. My story with Foster is a personal...
Posted by
Montana Talks

Wyoming Remembers Foster Friess

Foster Stephen Friess (April 2, 1940 – May 27, 2021) Call me Foster, he insisted. He hated being called Mr. Friess. Despite being a successful businessman he hated meetings. Foster preferred make a decision and move on to the next problem. Wyoming remembers him as a candidate for governor. But...
Congress & CourtsBuffalo News

oilcity.news

Lummis, Barrasso, Cheney offer condolences to Foster Friess’ family

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Liz Cheney have all expressed condolences to the family of Wyoming-based investor and conservative politician Foster Friess, who died on Thursday. “First and foremost, Foster Friess was a servant of God. A generous philanthropist, devout Christian and...
Posted by
TheDailyBeast

Allen West Unexpectedly Resigns as Texas GOP Chairman

Allen West is stepping down as Texas GOP chairman after less than a year on the job, he said Friday. The move further fueled speculation that West could be mulling a run for governor, taking on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in a primary challenge next March. Earlier this week, Abbott was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. West has criticized Abbott for not being conservative enough, and protested outside the governor’s mansion last fall against COVID-19 restrictions. In a press conference, West declined to confirm his plans. “I have a service heart,” West said in response to a reporter’s question about seeking office. “Many men from Georgia, many men from Tennessee, came here to serve the great state of Texas... We will make sure to let you know when we want to. Why not? Maybe even something congressional... My timeline is in my head and it’s not in yours yet.”
