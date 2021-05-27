Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Winner Reveals the Toughest Part of the Finale That Didn’t Air

By Emily Longeretta
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Thursday, May 27, finale of The Challenge: All Stars.

The first season of The Challenge: All Stars is over! Part two of the finale debuted on Paramount+ on Thursday and after a grueling two-day competition, Yes Duffy was given the $500,000 prize. Since he hadn’t been on reality TV since Battle of the Sexes in 2003, he was “completely horrified” to reenter the game.

“A lot of them knew each other, they were roommates and stuff for many years. I didn’t know many people. I was so worried. I was underprepared in so many ways,” Yes, 42, said on Thursday’s “Watch With Us: Challenge Edition” podcast. “I tried to do my homework and learn who was winning what and did what, just so I could get in a conversation with people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZomSu_0aDoGarS00
Yes Duffy on ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Paramount+

While the Road Rules alum was physically ready before filming began, he knew going into the show that he didn’t really have a social game.

“The social game to me, it’s just not a game. I don’t play games with people. I don’t play games, like, lying or thinking about some extra thing behind what’s going to happen,” he shared with Us. “I’m so bad at that. If I’m going to lie, you can tell I’m lying. It’s horrible. It was about building relationships with people and building friendships with people. And really my big challenge was — and I discussed it with my wife before I left and she gave me a lot of confidence — but she said, ‘Look, man, it’s been a long time. You’ve come a long way, show up and be the best Yes you could ever be. And what is that?’ And I just said, ‘I’m going to be honest and open.'”

He added that he had “no social capital” during the streaming show — something he realized while quarantining before filming began.

“I was like, ‘I’ve got a call somebody. I’ve been in here doing yoga and pushups and stuff. Let me call somebody,'” he recalled, added that he called Syrus Yarbrough who told him people are already texting and building alliances — and he had no one. “That’s just not my game. I started from scratch in a lot of ways. I enjoyed that and I think others did too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zT2p2_0aDoGarS00
The cast of the Paramount+ series The Challenge: All Stars. Paramount+

That honesty and willingness to support others went a long way, especially when it came to the final. During the different heats, each male competitor was teamed up with a female — and every leg, he was able to work well with his partner.

“This wasn’t shown. The part that broke my spirits was the chili pepper eating. Darrell [Taylor] had just passed me with KellyAnne [Judd], and then he started carrying her and he’s having trouble,” he recalled. “I was so dizzy. I had a hard time walking. I had a hard time even, like, standing up straight and Aneesa [Ferreira] was like, ‘You got this. Come on, let’s go. You got this.’ … I was seeing all blur.”

He added that later in the leg, he was encouraging Aneesa, 39, and couldn’t have been happier with their partnership. “I’m like, ‘You got this, Aneesa. Come on, we can do it.’ She’d be back there going, ‘I know. I got this, you don’t have to tell me.’ She is great. She’s so good.”

Yes continued, “I talked to Aneesa [early on]. I said, ‘Let’s get you this belt. I would love to get you this championship.’ That was one of the first things I said to her when I talked to her.”

For more from Yes, including whether he’ll do more competitions and who he’d like to go against, listen to the full podcast above. Subscribe for free for more exclusive TV news and interviews.

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Watch Tv#He Got Game#Go Game#Reality Tv#Tv Spoilers#Paramount#Battle Of The Sexes#Kellyanne#Stars#The Game#Games#Roommates#Man#Friendships#Scratch#Alliances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
TV SeriesElite Daily

Cruel Summer’s Chiara Aurelia On Playing “The Most Hated Person In America”

Freeform's retro YA series Cruel Summer has had fans utterly captivated since its April 20 premiere. A big reason for that is one of Cruel Summer’s stars, Chiara Aurelia, whose character Jeanette goes through a lot throughout the three summers fans see unfold in the first season. Basically, after a popular girl named Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) goes missing in the early ‘90s, outsider Jeanette Turner (Aurelia) mysteriously manages to fill her shoes and become the town’s new it-girl. It isn’t until Kate returns to their small Texas town that Jeanette’s life really falls apart as she becomes the show’s (apparent) villain.
TV SeriesEW.com

The Challenge: All Stars eliminated players break down getting purged in the final

Warning: This article contains spoilers about episode 8 of The Challenge: Double Agents, now streaming on Paramount+. Is there anything worse than fighting through a whole season of The Challenge only to get purged immediately in the final? Just ask Derrick Kosinski and Jisela Delgado, who came in last place in the first leg of the final on The Challenge: All Stars and as a result were cut from the competition.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Challenge: All Stars season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the finale today, can you expect The Challenge: All Stars season 2 to happen at Paramount+? Is there anything to hope for here?. We should note that for the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed as to the future of the show yet. Nonetheless, there are strong signs that more is coming. In a new post on Twitter, former contestant Amaya Brecher confirmed that she was approached about doing a season 2 — but she ended up saying no. What this means is that casting is at least out there preparing as though more of the show is coming, though there is no official word that there will be.
TV SeriesEW.com

The Challenge: All Stars recap: The final begins with a close call — and a purge

It feels like only yesterday that the inaugural season of The Challenge: All Stars began, but we're already at the final. The season has flown by due to the combination of it having fewer episodes than a normal season (which is how we got all the players who are parents to compete since it was a shortened production schedule) and because it's been fun. Compared to the torturous slog of Double Agents, a.k.a. the season that just wouldn't end, All Stars has been like the vacation we all desperately needed. I'm really sad it's almost over but I'm holding out hope that this won't be a one-off because All Stars is what the fans want and deserve. Hey Paramount+, are you listening?!
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

The Challenge: All Stars Finale Recap: Which OG Challenger Took Home the Whopping $500K? Plus, Grade It!

As R&B superstar Aaliyah once sang — and The Challenge: All Stars just proved — age ain’t nothing but a number. The debut season of the franchise’s OG extravaganza concluded Thursday with the remaining 30- and 40-something players battling physical exhaustion, lack of sleep, carolina reapers and whatever the heck was on that gross plate all in hope of securing that half-a-mill bag. Last week’s episode saw Derrick and Jisela eliminated after their canoe leg went horribly wrong, leaving Mark, Darrell, Eric, Yes, Alton, Aneesa, Jonna, Jemmye, Ruthie and KellyAnne still in the running.
TV ShowsPosted by
E! News

The Challenge: All Stars Winner Spilled All About Their Victory and Now We Love Them Even More

Watch: Why MTV's "The Challenge" Stars Keep Coming Back. "Everything is temporary." So said the winner of The Challenge: All Stars, except it seems the MTV reality series is anything but, still going strong 23 years in. In its first season in 1998, The Challenge pitted The Real World and Road Rules stars against each other in an adult spring break atmosphere. Now, 36 seasons later, the MTV reality hit has evolved into a sport in its own right, one an Olympian even had to quit. With that evolution, producers began tapping talent from other reality wells, including Ex on the Beach, Big Brother and Survivor.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

American Idol Revealed Its Season 19 Winner After Stunning Finale Performances

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the American Idol Season 19 finale. Read at your own risk!. American Idol's Season 19 finale was a full three hours of songs, surprises, and sappy moments, but as fun as that all was, viewers really wanted to know who was going to win by the end. It was a tight race between finalists Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, and Chayce Beckham, and unlike past seasons, it wasn't so readily apparent who was the favorite going into the finale. Of course, a winner was revealed at the end of the night, though the winner may not have been who many expected.
TV ShowsVulture

The Challenge All Stars Recap: Whatever Floats Your Boat

Before we begin our long-awaited final, we get a celebratory cast moment once they return from the Arena. Everyone is discussing their finals history or lack thereof. It’ll be interesting to see how people’s records on All Stars will translate to the regular show. Can someone like Jonna, who’s only made it to a final on this series, go back to a regular season of The Challenge and use it as cred — even though the number of eliminations and opportunities for her to get sent home have been cut in half? I’m sure some overly confident rookie will make it seem like nothing on this show really counts. Frankly, if I was one of these vets, I would never go back to hanging out with a bunch of dry Big Brother contestants and British 20-somethings plucked out of a hat as long as Paramount+ decides to keep this show on the air.
TV SeriesEsquire

Who Killed Sara? Season Three May Finally Reveal the Show's Real Monster

This post contains spoilers for Who Killed Sara? Season 2, and references to violence including sexual assault. So, you've rapidly devoured Season Two of Who Killed Sara? and now you're wondering, wait, what just happened? Just like when audiences tore through Season One back in March, the Mexican thriller jumped to No 1. again this week with millions of fans eager to come back for more. The series has broken new ground on Netflix, becoming the most popular non-English language show the streaming giant has ever seen.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Challenge': 3-Time Winner Reveals Dealbreaker Reason He Wouldn't Return

The Challenge may not see one of its strongest competitors, three-time champion Jordan Wiseley, back in action for one particular reason. On Wiseley's YouTube channel, he had a discussion with writer and podcast host Danny Pellegrino, during which he opened up about his Challenge career and his former relationship with Tori Deal, a fellow competitor on the MTV competition. Wiseley explained that he would return to The Challenge in the future. Although, he would only do so if his ex-fiancée, Deal, wasn't a part of the same season.
TV SeriesVulture

The Challenge: All Stars Season Finale Recap: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

There’s a moment in almost every Challenge season finale, during the last trek up whatever impossibly steep mountain TJ’s assigned the competitors, when reaching the finish line becomes less about money, records, and bragging rights and more about the gratification of simply making it to the end. This is mostly the case for the players coming in at second, third, or fourth place who’ve already accepted their defeat: underdogs, rookies, and people who magically didn’t see an elimination during the entire competition and are just grateful to be experiencing full-body cramps at extremely high altitudes with the best of the best. This seems to be the sort of quasi-spiritual, self-fulfilling journey most of our All Stars are on in this finale. And as much as I support the unapologetic pursuit of money, especially in this economy, I couldn’t be more emotional watching these parents and single 30- to 40-year-olds prove to themselves that they can hike several miles without needing an ambulance.
Musicallkpop.com

'Kingdom: Legendary War' reveals ultimate winner & final performances

Mnet's 'Kingdom: Legendary War' has revealed the ultimate winner and the group's final performances. On June 3, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, The Boyz, SF9, iKON, and BTOB battled to be crowned the ultimate winner with brand new tracks. The final winner of 'Kingdom' was decided by adding up the groups' cumulative scores from the previous 3 rounds of performances, live voting results during the finale episode, and the digital results of the groups' new songs, which were released on May 28 KST.
TV & VideosBillboard

Here Are All 'The Voice' Season 20 Finale's Star-Studded Performances

The Voice crowned its season 20 champion on Tuesday night (May 25) during a jam-packed two-hour finale that featured a cavalcade of guest stars and performers capping yet another win for coach Blake Shelton as his 19 year-old protege, Cam Anthony, ended the night victorious. But before Shelton added another...
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette spoilers: How Katie Thurston’s journey begins

You are going to have a chance to see Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette kick off on Monday, June 7, and all signs point to it being a lot of fun! There will be romance, drama, thirty potentially suitors, and hopefully, a season with a happier ending. We know that a lot of people felt like this past season was too negative in tone, and the ending was derailed entirely by incidents away from the show.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

RuPaul's Drag Race reveals full cast for All Stars 6

RuPaul's Drag Race is back with another All Stars series. Bringing together some fan-favourites from past years of the show, it's sure to be another drama-filled season that's set to premiere in the US on Paramount+ on June 24. As for who's back, season 2 queen Pandora Boxx is returning...