Matthew Perry reportedly quit Cameo amid concern for slurred speech

By Mark Gray
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs fans expressed concern over his slurred speech while promoting the "Friends" reunion, Matthew Perry has quit the celebrity message app Cameo. Page Six said the actor disabled his account ahead of the reunion, but after he appeared in several media videos promoting the highly-anticipated reunion. While his profile is apparently still on the app, there's no longer an opportunity to purchase a personalized short video or shoutout from Matthew.

