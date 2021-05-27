Matthew Perry reportedly quit Cameo amid concern for slurred speech

All that's Hollywood and celebrity...it's The Dish for Friday, May 7, 2021. Here's the latest. There is new music on the way from Styx! The band is releasing their 17th album, and the first in 4 years. Titled "Crash of the Crown", they album will be released on June 18th. The title track, 'Crash of the Crown' is out now and available for download and to stream. Check out all the details here and give the new song a listen below.