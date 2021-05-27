Cancel
San Marcos, TX

San Marcos Pets of the week

smcorridornews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to adopt or foster animals from the local shelter? Here are the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter pets of the week! Spread the word to help these animals find their forever homes. . Dog of the Week: Raygar (47491549) Raygar is a handsome, 6-year-old Boxer mix who knows the...

smcorridornews.com
San Marcos, TXflicksandfood.com

EVO Hosts “Puppies on the Patio” Special Adoption Event

EVO Entertainment Event You Don’t Want to Miss – “Puppies on the Patio” with Adoptable Dogs, Drink Deals and Free Games. EVO Entertainment, while we all continue to navigate these uncertain times, has been doing its part to give back to the community, and they are now helping make it easier than ever to have fun for a good cause with the returning “Play for a Cause” initiative. Next Thursday, May 20, EVO Entertainment Springtown Center will host Puppies on the Patio, an adoption event benefiting the San Marcos Animal Shelter. Guests can snag a $10 all-day play card, play a round of bowling at half price, sip $5 frozen Jack and Cokes and enjoy free table games including billiards, ping pong, foosball and shuffleboard. All proceeds from the $10 all-day play cards will go directly to the San Marcos Animal Shelter, and of course the puppies will all be available for adoption too!
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

Answers to Go

Q. I am looking for something “new to me” to read. What hidden gems of literature can you recommend? What happens if the Library does not have everything I want to read? A. The San Marcos Public Library has a treasure trove of literature that are “hidden gems.” I will note ...
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

Foodie Friday: Jo's Cafe

Good coffee and delicious food are in abundance at Jo’s Cafe. This quaint coffee shop located just off Hopkins Street provides San Marcans with some of the best coffee in town combined with great food options. Jo’s says it’s been “slangin’ coffee in the ‘666 since 1999,” and despite the...
San Marcos, TXsmcorridornews.com

Sections of playscape to close at San Marcos Children’s Park

Beginning Friday, sections of the playscape at Children’s Park will close while a shade structure is installed over the playground. The closures are necessary to ensure safety while the project is completed. Children’s Park will remain open during the installation. Playscape closures will occur in three sections: the glass bottom...
San Marcos, TXsanmarcostx.gov

Patio Events to Benefit San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter (SMRAS) will participate in and benefit from two upcoming events hosted at local businesses. Torchy’s Tacos, 301 N Guadalupe Street, will host Pups on the Patio Thursday, May 13. Puppies on the Patio will be held at EVO Entertainment’s, 1180 Thorpe Lane, on Thursday, May 20.
San Marcos, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

TexanCare Family Medicine in San Marcos has new ownership

Formerly called Corridor Primary Care, TexanCare Family Medicine at 106-A Leah Ave., San Marcos, was purchased by Dr. Adriana Castillo from Dr. Gregory Moore. The clinic accepts patients age 15 and older and accepts most insurance plans. TexanCare offers preventive care, geriatrics, women’s health, wound care and general family medicine. The clinic also performs in-house procedures and dermatological care. 512-396-1000. www.texancarefamilymedicine.com.
Hays County, TXhaysfreepress.com

Displaced Hays County kids get sanctuary during transition

Sometimes, a child gets removed from an abusive household in the middle of the night without warning, leaving with nothing but the clothes on his or her back. Following this traumatic event, some stability and resources need to be provided to these kids. In January, the Remme Rainbow Room became...
San Marcos, TXsmcorridornews.com

San Marcos’ Go Wheels Up! back this year

Live music and events are coming back with Cory Morrow’s Go Wheels Up! Texas at the San Marcos Regional Airport May 29-30, 2021. The event, an air show, car show, and concert hosted by Texas musician Cory Morrow. This is a family-friendly event with food trucks, lemonade stands, cool cars, planes, and music.
Texas StateSan Marcos Daily Record

RINGING IN THE CELEBRATION

Texas State students celebrate accomplishments with ring ceremony; University set for spring commencement. It’s a celebration of accomplishment. For students who have reached a level of academic success the Ring Celebration is a milestone. Last weekend students from Texas State University celebrated their achievement christening their class rings in a new fountain with water pumped straight from the San Marcos River.
Hays County, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

Yard of the Month

A lifetime of gardening and numerous awards have not dimmed Linda Keese’s passion for plants and curiosity about their environment. In Hays County, Linda helped set up the Master Gardener program in 1991 and in 1998, organize a Master Naturalist chapter. Both interests inspired her to earn a Level 4 ...
San Marcos, TXcommunityimpact.com

8 new businesses now open or coming soon to San Marcos

A number of new businesses are now open or coming soon to the San Marcos area. From a dental practice to food trucks to a flooring business, San Marcos continues to welcome new enterprise. NOW OPEN. The Dental Space, located at 1101 Thorpe St., Ste. 101, San Marcos, had its...
San Marcos, TXktswblog.net

The Working Hands Behind San Marcos Conservation Efforts

San Marcos is highly regarded by nature enthusiasts from all over the state, and with over 1,200 acres of natural area to maintain, local organizations devote their effort to conserving natural and native beauty. According to Scott Henize, the San Marcos Greenbelt Alliance stewardship committee chair, the COVID-19 pandemic has...