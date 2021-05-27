San Marcos Pets of the week

EVO Entertainment Event You Don’t Want to Miss – “Puppies on the Patio” with Adoptable Dogs, Drink Deals and Free Games. EVO Entertainment, while we all continue to navigate these uncertain times, has been doing its part to give back to the community, and they are now helping make it easier than ever to have fun for a good cause with the returning “Play for a Cause” initiative. Next Thursday, May 20, EVO Entertainment Springtown Center will host Puppies on the Patio, an adoption event benefiting the San Marcos Animal Shelter. Guests can snag a $10 all-day play card, play a round of bowling at half price, sip $5 frozen Jack and Cokes and enjoy free table games including billiards, ping pong, foosball and shuffleboard. All proceeds from the $10 all-day play cards will go directly to the San Marcos Animal Shelter, and of course the puppies will all be available for adoption too!