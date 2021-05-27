newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Breeders’ Renewed for Third Season on FX

By Rick Porter
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFX will continue to explore the ups and downs of parenting with Breeders. The Disney-owned cable network has picked up a third season of the comedy starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard. The renewal comes a week after the show’s second season finale aired on FX (it also airs on Sky One in the U.K.).

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Addison
Person
John Oliver
Person
Simon Blackwell
Person
Martin Freeman
Person
Daisy Haggard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breeders#Fx#Series Finale#Season Finale#Comedy Star#Disney#Avalon#Co Exec Producer#Cable#Daughter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesA.V. Club

FX’s Breeders smartly upends its status quo in season 2 finale

Breeders ends its second season with an emotionally heavy twist. The FX parenting comedy has derived witty humor out of its premise—Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally’s (Daisy Haggard) tendency to casually yell at their young kids out of frustration and tiredness—with surprising bouts of sentimentality. Season two began to shift the perspective from just them because it jumps ahead a few years after season one, introducing their kids Luke (Alex Eastwood) and Ava (Eve Prenelle) at age 13 and 10 respectively. It means they’re developing their own personalities and their parents have to be more levelheaded in dealing with them. Over the last few episodes, Breeders revealed Luke’s anxiety that stems from Paul’s temper (which he tried to control by going to therapy). However, the finale causes their tension to boil over in an overdue consequential manner.
TV SeriesComicBook

Amazon Renews The Wheel of Time For Season 2 Ahead of First Season Premiere

Amazon has officially given the greenlight for Season 2 of The Wheel of Time. While we haven't seen even a full-length trailer for The Wheel of Time, Amazon seems very confident in its upcoming fantasy series and has renewed it for a second season. ComicBook.com first reported on the renewal yesterday after The Wheel of Time's Twitter account leaked a photo of the first script of the second season. Production of the first season wrapped earlier this week and the show is expected to be released later this year.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

ABC renews Black-ish for one last season

Kenya Barris’ Black-ish survived ABC’s cancellation spree on Friday—which saw the end of Black-ish spin-off Mixed-ish, among others—but only by a nose. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the series has been renewed for an eighth season, but that’ll be it for the award-winning show and Black-ish will end for good after that eighth season. Barris has released a statement about the end of his show on Instagram, noting that it’s “rare” these days for the team behind a show to get the chance to decide when and how to end it, so he’s grateful to ABC for this opportunity.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

TBS’ Chad & Wipeout Receive Second Season Renewals

The TNets (TBS, TNT, and truTV) have announced second season renewals for freshman series Chad and Wipeout, both airing on TBS, as well as Fast Foodies for truTV. These recent pickups join critically acclaimed scripted series, Snowpiercer, which was previously greenlit for a third season, the fifth and sixth seasons of Animal Kingdom, and unscripted series The Cube, The Big D, Rat in the Kitchen, and Rhodes to the Top.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Wheel of Time” Scores Season 2 Renewal

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television’s big-budget TV series adaptation of Robert Jordan’s novel series “The Wheel of Time” has finally wrapped filming in the Czech Republic after kicking off its shoot originally in late 2019. Timed with that wrap, Amazon has officially granted the Rosamund Pike-led fantasy series an...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Evil on CBS: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

Airing on the CBS television network, Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. A forensic psychologist, Kristen Bouchard accepts a job offer from David Acosta (Colter), a former adventure-seeking journalist. He’s now studying to be a Catholic priest and has been tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Acosta also recruits Ben Shakir (Mandvi), an even-tempered realist with carpentry skills. He uses those abilities to uncover practical rationales behind “hauntings.” Kristen is certain that science can provide answers to every incident that the trio encounters — until she meets Leland Townsend (Emerson). He’s a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens Kristen and her four young daughters (Shuck, Gray, Crocco, and Knapp). Undeterred, Kristen, David, and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

The Masked Singer Renewed for Season 6; Season 5 Clues Updated

With FOX's The Masked Singer saying goodbye to the Russian Dolls aka the band Hanson, that means viewers are facing a "final foursome" of Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, and Yeti heading into this week's "Semifinals" round. But no matter what happens this week or when the dust settles on the season finale and a champ is crowned, one thing was made crystal clear on Monday- and it's good news. FOX has given a green light for a sixth season of the masked singing competition series- with host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Firefly Lane’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Netflix has given a second-season pickup to its drama series Firefly Lane. Series stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke announced the renewal via a Zoom video, in which they also addressed fan questions about the show. (You can watch the video below.) Firefly Lane, which debuted on February 3, shot...
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Martin Freeman

FX will continue to explore the ups and downs of parenting with Breeders. The Disney-owned cable network has picked up a third season of the comedy starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard…. In "Sherlock," the BBC's inventive contemporary makeover of crime fiction's most iconic detective duo, Martin Freeman's John Watson...
TV Seriesoprahdaily.com

Succession's Third Season Is Finally on the Way

Quick: Let's play a quick game of word association. When we say Succession, what comes to mind? Is it the HBO show's boardroom-set plot twists? The opening pangs of Nicholas Brittell's instantly recognizable theme song? Or, perhaps, it's Logan Roy's profane favorite catchphrase?. All are appropriate answers—but add "season 3"...