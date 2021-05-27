Cancel
Arizona Cardinals release backup quarterback Cole McDonald

By Seth Cox
Revenge of the Birds
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Cardinals are already getting their roster trimmed down of the fat. With the Cardinals reducing the number of OTA’s from 10 to three, they won’t need as many offseason arms in place with Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler. So the team announced on Thursday they have released quarterback Cole McDonald.

