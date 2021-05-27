Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pecos SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 316 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 26 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos County.alerts.weather.gov