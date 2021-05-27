Cancel
Jasper County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Wapello by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jasper; Mahaska; Marion; Monroe; Wapello CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel clouds. Usually, these funnel clouds can form from showers and weak thunderstorms. These funnels are normally brief, drop only a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.

alerts.weather.gov
