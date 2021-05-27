Cancel
Jia Zhangke Talks About His Quest to Document a Rapidly Disappearing China

By Jordan Cronk
Hyperallergic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Moving fluidly between fiction and documentary, the work of Chinese director Jia Zhangke assumes many forms, often within the same film. His latest, Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue, is a documentary portrait of rural China, told through the lives and words of four authors — Ma Feng, Jia Pingwa, Yu Hua, and Liang Hong — whose work collectively spans from the 1949 communist revolution to the present day. Combining reflections on each era’s politics with memories of the authors’ rural upbringings, Jia charts the cultural evolution of China in intimate strokes, offering an alternate history of a country whose rapid urbanization has masked the many struggles of its most impoverished regions.

hyperallergic.com
The Underrated Nonfiction Films of Jia Zhangke

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Few 21st-century filmmakers have had a career arc as fascinating as Jia Zhangke’s. While the Chinese director has been on the cutting edge since his debut Xiao Wu (1997), his work can be divided into distinct periods, from the early independent realism of Platform (2000) and Still Life (2006) to forays into genre and popular modes with Mountains May Depart (2015) and Ash Is Purest White (2018). Throughout, he has maintained a watchful eye on China’s rapid development, weaving the nation’s shifting landscape and the impact it has on its inhabitants into his narratives. Jia has also tackled these same themes in several documentaries, though none of them have attracted the same level of attention as his fiction. His latest nonfiction feature, Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue, is the best example of this strand of his filmmaking, drawing upon the strengths and particulars of its predecessors.
