Netflix has released the trailer for Centaurworld, the new animated comedy series about a "hardened war horse transported away from battle finds herself in a land that's inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all shapes and sizes." The trailer shows that the premise described in that synopsis is pretty much accurate, as the Centaurworld looks like it's one-part anime-style action epic (Samurai Jack, Legend of Korra) and one-part absurdist vision of kids fantasy world. It's a very strange mix to be sure, but it's also exactly the kind of animated series that looks like it could develop a serious cult following.