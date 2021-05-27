Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barry County, MO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Barry, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Stone by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Barry; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone .A very moist air mass will interact with an outflow boundary over southern Missouri and an advancing cold front over Kansas to produce very heavy rainfall over portions of southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks. Most of the heavy rainfall will occur during the late afternoon and evening hours. The threat for flash flooding north of Interstate 44 has decreased and the Flash Flood Watch has been cancelled in that area. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following area, Cherokee. Portions of southwest Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton and Stone. * Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * Heavy rainfall of two to four inches possible. * Flash flooding of low lying areas including low water crossings and low water bridges.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Jasper, MO
County
Barry County, MO
County
Jasper County, MO
County
Stone County, MO
County
Lawrence County, MO
County
Mcdonald County, MO
County
Newton County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Missouri Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Severe Flooding#Stone#The Flash Flood Watch#Flash Flooding North#Flood Warnings#Southwest Missouri#Southern Missouri#Heavy Rainfall#Cherokee#Southeast Kansas#Missouri Ozarks#Cold Front#Portions#Target Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Newton County, MOkoamnewsnow.com

One dead in three vehicle crash in Newton county

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo – One man is dead following a three vehicle crash in Newton County Friday. The accident happened just after 4:00 Friday afternoon on highway 43 five miles north of Seneca. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, one car had stopped to make a left turn, when a car driven by 55 year old William Browne of Wyandotte rear-ended the stopped car. Browne’s car then crossed the center line and hit another vehicle. Browne was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two drivers were not seriously injured.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Barry The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, River gauges still show some elevated streamflows across the advisory area. Additionally, multiple low water crossings are still flooded in Douglas and Wright Counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville.
Douglas County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas, Greene, Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Douglas; Greene; Stone; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, River gauges still show some elevated streamflows across the advisory area. Additionally, multiple low water crossings are still flooded in Douglas and Wright Counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING A front and area of surface low pressure is moving into the area and winds have weaken. Gusty northerly winds will occur today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times which is below Advisory levels.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri West Central Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 PM CDT Sunday. * At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Greenfield, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Jasper, Golden City, Liberal and Sheldon. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Route K at Turnback Creek west of Everton, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Highway 126 at The Spring River 3 miles north of Jasper, Route H at The Spring River just west of Jasper and Route AA at White Oak Creek north of Plew.
Dade County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dade, Greene, Lawrence, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dade; Greene; Lawrence; Polk The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Polk County in southwestern Missouri North central Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 337 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greenfield, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Ash Grove... Greenfield Lockwood... Walnut Grove Pleasant Hope... Morrisville Everton... Dadeville Halfway... South Greenfield Aldrich... Sacville Brighton... Cave Springs Eudora... Pennsboro Neola... Bona HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Douglas, Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Stone; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Central Stone County in southwestern Missouri * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 339 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Reeds Spring, or near Kimberling City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Branson... Table Rock Lake Lake Taneycomo... Silver Dollar City Kimberling City... Forsyth Merriam Woods... Sparta Reeds Spring... Highlandville Rockaway Beach... Bull Creek Indian Point... Branson West Galena... Taneyville Mccord Bend... Spokane Oldfield... Elkhead HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 14:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barry The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Barry County in southwestern Missouri West Central Stone County in southwestern Missouri * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, the Flat Creek gauge reported that minor flooding is ongoing. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cassville, Mccord Bend, Jenkins, Mcdowell, Cape Fair and Table Rock Lake.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barry, McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry; McDonald The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDonald County in southwestern Missouri Southern Barry County in southwestern Missouri * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 244 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pea Ridge, or 10 miles northeast of Bella Vista, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Table Rock Lake... Roaring River State Park Cassville... Shell Knob Seligman... Exeter Washburn... Golden Emerald Beach... Eagle Rock Chain-O-Lakes... Arrow Point Wayne... Powell HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Mcdonald County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: McDonald; Newton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NEWTON AND NORTHERN MCDONALD COUNTIES UNTIL 300 AM CDT At 210 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wyandotte, or 7 miles east of Miami, moving east at 50 mph. Locations impacted include Neosho... Seneca Granby... Anderson Goodman... Diamond Loma Linda... Fairview Newtonia... Stella Wentworth... Stark City Ritchey... Tiff City Rocky Comfort... Racine This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 8 and 31.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Douglas, Greene, Stone, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Greene; Stone; Webster SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEBSTER...NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS NORTHERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHERN STONE AND GREENE COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 313 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an areas of showers and embedded thunderstorms near Willard, or near Republic, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springfield... Nixa Ozark... Republic Marshfield... Battlefield Willard... Rogersville Strafford... Clever Seymour... Sparta Crane... Fair Grove Billings... Highlandville Fremont Hills... Fordland Niangua... Brookline This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 59 and 108.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barry, Christian, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Stone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR WESTERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHERN STONE...NORTHEASTERN BARRY...EASTERN LAWRENCE AND SOUTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 341 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marionville, or near Aurora, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Republic... Aurora Mount Vernon... Marionville Clever... Crane Billings... Miller Verona... Brookline Hurley... Halltown Chesapeake... Wheelerville Bois D`arc... Jenkins Ponce de Leon... Boaz Madry... Elsey This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 44 and 69. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Barton County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Dade, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Dade; Jasper SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BARTON NORTHEASTERN JASPER AND DADE COUNTIES UNTIL 830 AM CDT At 738 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Golden City, or 7 miles southeast of Lamar, moving east at 50 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Stockton Lake... Lamar Greenfield... Lockwood Jasper... Golden City Everton... Carytown Dadeville... South Greenfield Arcola... Cane Hill Dudenville... Kenoma Pennsboro... Neola Meinert... Sylvania Bona This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 52 and 56.
Lawrence County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR WESTERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHERN STONE...NORTHEASTERN BARRY...EASTERN LAWRENCE AND SOUTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 341 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marionville, or near Aurora, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Republic... Aurora Mount Vernon... Marionville Clever... Crane Billings... Miller Verona... Brookline Hurley... Halltown Chesapeake... Wheelerville Bois D`arc... Jenkins Ponce de Leon... Boaz Madry... Elsey This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 44 and 69. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Jasper County, MOJoplin Globe

2 roundabouts under construction in Jasper County

The first traffic roundabout in Southwest Missouri, which was completed in 2006, is getting a twin 15 years later, about a half-mile to the south. Construction is underway on a new roundabout at the intersection of Garrison Avenue, Fairlawn Avenue and Elk Street in Carthage. Traffic on Elk and Garrison...
Neosho, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

5 injured in area crashes

A Neosho man injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday on Route H, 5 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Kevin D. Millikin, 36, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin with serious injuries. Millikin was...