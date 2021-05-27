Summer Blockbusters Return With ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ And ‘Cruella’
After spending most of May dipping its toes in the water with medium-budget films, Hollywood is finally putting some heavyweights into the ring as Cruella and A Quiet Place Part II have their long-awaited debuts this Memorial Day weekend. At last, the summer blockbuster season is here. If audiences flock to these two newcomers as hoped, we should see the biggest weekend at the domestic box office since March 2020. It should also become the pandemic weekend champion, beating out April 23-25, 2021, which had a total gross of $57 million, with Mortal Kombat and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train leading the pack.www.boxofficemojo.com