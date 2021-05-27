Cancel
Osage County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Osage; Pawnee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE AND CENTRAL PAWNEE COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 314 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Hominy, moving east at 55 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Skiatook... Hominy Cleveland... Fairfax Barnsdall... Sperry Shidler... Wynona Avant... Blackburn Bartlesville Municipal Airport... Sunset Lake Osage Hills State Park... Okesa Tallant... Pershing Nelagoney... Wolco This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1141 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated persistent light to moderate rain across portions Osage county. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across central and eastern Osage county since 3 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Hominy... Barnsdall Wynona... Avant Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Sunset Lake... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Nelagoney... Tallant Pershing... Wolco Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area through 2 AM. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Effective: 2021-05-17 05:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Bird Creek at Avant affecting Osage County. The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bird Creek at Avant. * From early this morning to this afternoon. * At 5:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, minor flooding of farmlands occurs along the floodplain of Bird Creek downtream from Avant.