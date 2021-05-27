Flash Flood Watch issued for Christian, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Ozark, Taney, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Table Rock Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Stone; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Taney County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Stone County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 956 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kimberling City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Branson, Silver Dollar City and Indian Point around 1005 AM CDT. Hollister around 1015 AM CDT. Rockaway Beach around 1020 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lake Taneycomo, Table Rock State Park, Table Rock Lake, Bull Creek, Table Rock, Kirbyville, Blue Eye, Coney Island, Powersite and Lampe. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH