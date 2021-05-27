Cancel
Christian County, MO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Christian, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Ozark, Taney, Texas by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Greene; Howell; Ozark; Taney; Texas; Webster; Wright .A very moist air mass will interact with an outflow boundary over southern Missouri and an advancing cold front over Kansas to produce very heavy rainfall over portions of southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks. Most of the heavy rainfall will occur during the late afternoon and evening hours. The threat for flash flooding north of Interstate 44 has decreased and the Flash Flood Watch has been cancelled in that area. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Springfield has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of south central and southwest Missouri, including the following areas, in south central Missouri, Howell and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Douglas, Greene, Ozark, Taney, Webster and Wright. * Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * Heavy rainfall of two to four inches possible. * Flash flooding of low lying areas including low water crossings and low water bridges.

alerts.weather.gov
