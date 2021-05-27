Cancel
Cherokee County, KS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cherokee by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cherokee .A very moist air mass will interact with an outflow boundary over southern Missouri and an advancing cold front over Kansas to produce very heavy rainfall over portions of southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks. Most of the heavy rainfall will occur during the late afternoon and evening hours. The threat for flash flooding north of Interstate 44 has decreased and the Flash Flood Watch has been cancelled in that area. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following area, Cherokee. Portions of southwest Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton and Stone. * Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * Heavy rainfall of two to four inches possible. * Flash flooding of low lying areas including low water crossings and low water bridges.

alerts.weather.gov
Kansas State
Cherokee, KS
Cherokee County, KS
Lawrence, KS
#Extreme Weather#Missouri Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Severe Flooding#The Flash Flood Watch#Stone#Mcdonald#Flash Flooding North#Flood Warnings#Heavy Rainfall#Southwest Missouri#Southern Missouri#Southeast Kansas#Portions#Missouri Ozarks#Forecasts#Target Area#Severity#Cold Front#Severe Certainty
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.