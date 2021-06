Many home cooks know that canola oil or some kind of neutral oil is a must-have pantry staple. But what they might not know is just what canola oil is made of or how it is best used. As it turns out, canola is actually an acronym: "Canadian oil, low acid," (via Small Footprint Family). Historically, canola oil was made from rape plants and was simply rapeseed oil. The oil wasn't exactly safe for human consumption and was made largely to grease ships during World War II. But when the U.S. couldn't produce enough, Canada started making and exporting rapeseed oil. That's why modern day canola oil, which is made from genetically modified rapeseed, largely comes from Canada.