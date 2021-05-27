newsbreak-logo
Cook County, MN

Cook County Reports Two Additional COVID-19 Cases, Bringing the Total Case Count to 171

boreal.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Cook County Emergency Response Center and the Minnesota Department Health - May 27, 2021. Cook County has received notice of two new COVID-19 cases since last Thursday (5/20): two males (50s, 60s). This brings the total case count for Cook County to 171 since the beginning of the pandemic. 

