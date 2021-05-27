Cook County Reports Two Additional COVID-19 Cases, Bringing the Total Case Count to 171

By Cook County Equity in Justice Initiative - Pat Eliasen, Cook County Sheriff. From Cook County MN - May 7, 2021. The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last spring set off the largest civil rights demonstrations in decades across the nation and even worldwide. For many, it seemed to be the culmination of hundreds of years of state violence against people of color. In the final days of the Chauvin trial, and especially once the jurors began to deliberate, it felt like the whole world held its breath and waited for Minnesota to decide for the nation who we would be: those that would sentence a Black man to death for using a counterfeit bill at a convenience store, or those that would hold an abusive police officer accountable for taking a man's life without justification.