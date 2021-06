Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Out of high school, I went to Jones County Junior College. After that, I was able to get a scholarship to attend Tulane. The transition was a bit challenging, but overall I’ve had a good experience. I am majoring in Kinesiology. I hope to one day be a personal trainer and maybe get into real estate. Other than football, I have volunteered with the team doing community service projects and landscaping.