Since the founding of Oklahoma State University in 1890, only 18 individuals have served as president – the 18th being Burns Hargis, who will retire from that post at the end of June. I was so proud to welcome President Hargis to the Senate on Wednesday to honor his service and many accomplishments during his tenure. Along with First Cowgirl Ann Hargis, President Hargis has guided OSU to new heights, building a better future for the institution, for the more than 70,000 students who earned degrees during his service, and our entire state.