Robert Drew Sr.

I first heard Frank Foster’s beautiful tune on a duet album by Richard Davis with John Hicks called The Bassist - Homage to Diversity. The melody as Richard plays it on bass, arco, in a flowing style, is what I sought to emulate with my rendition of the melody. In my interpretation of Simone, the rhythm section really stands out on the tune, propelled by Marcus Evans and his melodic and ensemble-minded touch on drums and cymbals. Figure Two: New Designs" is the second volume from Chicago trumpeter and composer Markus Rutz's Blueprints series. While 2019's "Figure One: Frameworks" honored Markus' mentors, family and the musical greats who influenced his sound and career, New Designs looks to the future with new discoveries in personal and musical growth.