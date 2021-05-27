Johns Hopkins Medicine Rehabilitation Network Recommends Breathe Deep, Walking For Faster Recovery From Covid

Those diagnosed with Covid-19 are anxious about the recovery. Besides affecting the body, it also impacts the patient’s mind. There is no medicine available for now that can neutralize the virus in one go. There is a proper protocol in place that helps people to fight the virus and recover. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine Rehabilitation Network, Covid-19 patients can return to their normal life and enjoy a healthy life. It has prescribed a phased rehabilitation program. This includes deep breathing, crawling, and walking. It said that rehabilitation efforts are aimed at restoring the whole person. Those who follow the program can beat the odds to return to spending a quality life.