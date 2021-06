LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The fourth annual East Texas Senior All-Star game is back for some of the top softball players around the region. The game will be June 17 in Hudson at 7 p.m. Admission to game is $5. All the money raised will go to the 22Q foundation to help with families who have a child suffering with 22Q deletion syndrome, a genetic that is the second most common syndrome next to Downs Syndrome.