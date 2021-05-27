Cancel
Lynnwood, WA

Driver gets $553 ticket for taking photos after I-5 collision

By MyNorthest Staff, MyNorthwest.com
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A driver passing the scene of a 5-car collision on I-5 Thursday morning was pulled over and issued a $553 ticket for negligent driving in the second degree, for stopping in traffic to take photos with her phone.

Four lanes on northbound I-5 south of 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood were blocked for most of the morning. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., lanes began to reopen to traffic as tow trucks wrapped up work to clear the scene.

Ensuing backups extended over four miles, stretching past the 220th Street Southwest exit in Mountlake Terrace.

According to WSP Trooper Rocky Oliphant, the collision was “serious,” with four people transported to the hospital with injuries.

