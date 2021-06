In the years since I moved to Montana, I've been able to do some exploring around the state, but there's still a lot for me to see. Just last week, my family was in town so we traveled all over - we hit Whitefish and Glacier National Park (and got to see Flathead Lake along the way); we also traveled to Helena to check out the Gates of the Mountains; and, of course, we were all over Missoula while they were here.