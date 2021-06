The No. 13 player in the 2022 recruiting cycle has tentatively set an official visit to Oklahoma State this summer. Five-star prospect Mark Mitchell has planned four official visits, according to Stock Risers’ Jake Weingarten, one of which is to Stillwater. Mitchell plans to be on OSU’s campus June 19-20, according to Weingarten, though he did mention those dates are tentative. He also has visits planned to UCLA, Missouri and Duke.