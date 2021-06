Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Rabbi Eric Mollo offered the title in describing Steve Davidowitz, who by all accounts is very much every bit the community asset his well-loved mother Esther has been for decades. Speaking during an event held to honor and thank Steve for his boundless support of our area in general and the Jewish Community Alliance specifically, Mollo defined the compliment as a Hebrew word for, as long-time feature writer Mary Therese Biebel reported “Giving from the heart.”