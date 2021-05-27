Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pennsylvania National Guard now assisting with contact tracing after personal data compromised

By Rick Earle, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWgJp_0aDoEA2G00

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania National Guard will now be helping conduct COVID-19 contact tracing after a Target 11 investigation. That investigation found the personal data of more than 70,000 people had been compromised by a third party vendor the state hired.

“We have now brought on the National Guard to make sure that there will now be a break in continuity of our contact tracing efforts,” said acting health secretary Alison Beam.

State officials said as many as 50 guard members will be brought online in the next week to work closely with community health nurses to conduct COVID-19 mapping. The move comes after the state terminated the $29 million contract with Insight Global, the private company hired to do contact tracing.

Target 11 obtained a letter Insight Global began sending out last week alerting people about the data breach and offering free credit monitoring, even for minors. Some lawmakers are not happy it took nearly a month to notify people who were affected.

“That’s absolutely the most concerning part of this story. They knew about this in the beginning of April. Even in mid-April, there are emails that have been documented. Maybe they were aware back in February. This notification should have happened immediately,” said state Rep. Jason Ortitay.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
38K+
Followers
50K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#The National Guard#Data Breach#Health Data#Health Officials#Private Data#Target#Insight Global#Cox Media Group#Conduct Covid 19 Contact#Notify#Free Credit Monitoring#Covid 19 Mapping#State Officials#Community Health Nurses#Continuity#Minors#Secretary#Company#Mid April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

GOP fight over 2020 election audit brews in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — A key member of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives is flatly rejecting talk of any sort of audit of the 2020 presidential election. Rep. Seth Grove, who chairs the committee that handles election matters, said on Twitter on Thursday that the chamber “will not be authorizing any further audits on any previous election.”
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: 872 new positive cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Allegheny County, PAheraldstandard.com

Allegheny County surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases

Allegheny County over the weekend surpassed 100,000 coronavirus cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the region last March, but daily cases are continuing to drop sharply across the region and state. The county recorded 277 new infections over the weekend, bringing its total to 100,130 cases, along with new...
Pennsylvania StateMain Line Media News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Gov. Wolf should apologize for implying cops are ‘racist murderers,’ head of Pa. state troopers association says

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy is demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf apologize for promoting what Kennedy insisted is “a false narrative that police are racist murderers.”. What Kennedy targeted in a statement released Monday were Wolf’s comments in a letter sent to state employees Friday regarding the declaration...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Fewer than 1,000 cases reported for first time since October

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 872 additional coronavirus cases Monday on top of 1,111 Sunday, totaling 1,983 over two days. Monday’s total was the first time fewer than 1,000 daily cases were added to the state’s pandemic total since 672 cases were reported Oct. 5, which was also a Monday. The two-day total is the lowest since Oct. 6. Monday also marks the Wolf’s ...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
FOX 43

PennDOT, State Police and municipal departments across the state team up for 'Click It or Ticket' seat belt enforcement initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is teaming up with Pennsylvania State Police and municipal police departments and other safety partners across the commonwealth to participate in a national "Click It or Ticket" selt belt education and enforcement initiative. The mobilization begins today and will last through June...
Pennsylvania StateDaily News

Pennsylvania unemployment: State's extended benefits program ends, claims shift to federal program for now

Roughly 7,000 Pennsylvanians receiving extended unemployment benefits are moving out of a state program and into a federal one that expires later this year. The Department of Labor & Industry’s extended unemployment program for individuals receiving state unemployment benefits ended Saturday. The process to move them to the federal program began Sunday.