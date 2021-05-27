Pennsylvania National Guard now assisting with contact tracing after personal data compromised

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania National Guard will now be helping conduct COVID-19 contact tracing after a Target 11 investigation. That investigation found the personal data of more than 70,000 people had been compromised by a third party vendor the state hired.

“We have now brought on the National Guard to make sure that there will now be a break in continuity of our contact tracing efforts,” said acting health secretary Alison Beam.

State officials said as many as 50 guard members will be brought online in the next week to work closely with community health nurses to conduct COVID-19 mapping. The move comes after the state terminated the $29 million contract with Insight Global, the private company hired to do contact tracing.

Target 11 obtained a letter Insight Global began sending out last week alerting people about the data breach and offering free credit monitoring, even for minors. Some lawmakers are not happy it took nearly a month to notify people who were affected.

“That’s absolutely the most concerning part of this story. They knew about this in the beginning of April. Even in mid-April, there are emails that have been documented. Maybe they were aware back in February. This notification should have happened immediately,” said state Rep. Jason Ortitay.

