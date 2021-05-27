House of Creed Is Hiring An E-Commerce Customer Experience Associate In New York, NY

ShopShops, one of the fastest growing live shopping apps, is looking for a creative and talented Motion and Graphic Designer to lead all asset creation for our U.S. Business. We are a building a platform for content creators so having exceptional (and actually creative) content ourselves is of the utmost importance! How do we tease and preview our live shows to shoppers in the app? Whats the most effective way to surface this content outside the app to drive excitement and engagement with our programming? How do we tell the story of ShopShops through creative executions across all the channels? These are your questions to answer and execute on!