House of Creed Is Hiring An E-Commerce Customer Experience Associate In New York, NY
TITLE: Customer Experience Associate, E-Commerce, The House of Creed. This position is responsible for managing the Creedboutique.com business on behalf of the International Cosmetics & Perfumes (ICP) brands – The House of Creed and other brands. This person will serve as the Customer Experience Associate, E-Commerce and plays a key role in developing the growth of CreedBoutique.com while providing outstanding customer service. This role will also promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability and Communication.fashionista.com