I’m sorry, but conservatism just won’t solve the daunting problems we face in this drastically changing world. If we are to survive, much less thrive, we will need to be innovative, think outside the square and constantly adapt to the incessant challenges thrown at us. Actually, I sympathize with conservatives. There is much about today’s world that repels me. But because we left its fate entirely in the hands of capitalists, we now must play the hand they dealt us. You know, there is a fundamental law of evolution that we ignore at our peril: Adapt or disappear. So, let’s work the problems, not the ideology.