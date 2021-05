A deliciously easy staple, this Homemade BBQ Sauce is a versatile recipe that can go on or in a variety of recipes as well as being used for dipping!. I believe that everyone should have those staple recipes at their disposal and this Homemade BBQ Sauce is one of them. It is a quick and easy recipe that has a nice sweet and smokey flavor. Coming together in about 12 minutes you really can't go wrong with this recipe. It is perfect to put on recipes such as Crock Pot Pulled Pork, Grilled Hawaiian BBQ Chicken and BBQ Chicken Pizza! I love easy recipes and this BBQ Sauce Recipe can't get much easier. So versatile and delicious it is one recipe that you will want to keep on hand for the long haul.