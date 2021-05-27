Cancel
Medical marijuana expansion bill loses power in Texas legislation

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) The Texas Senate approved an expansion of medical marijuana but not by much.

The bill passed on Tuesday would do less in increasing access to medical marijuana than House Bill 1535, according to KVUE.

The original bill included chronic pain in the list of new conditions that can allow medical marijuana but was removed in the Senate bill. Only a few conditions qualify. The new bill also lowered the amount of THC allowed.

Members of the House will either accept the changes or figure out the differences and come to an agreement on the bill.

