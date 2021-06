Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Explains Why "Ellen" Is Coming to an End. Put Stephen "tWitch" Boss firmly in the don't-cry-because-it's-over-smile-because-it-happened camp. Because while daytime TV (and dance!) enthusiasts are mourning the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the series' co-executive producer and in-house DJ, uh, kinda saw it coming. Host Ellen DeGeneres "had announced it three years ago that she signed on for three more years," he explained to E! News in an exclusive interview. "So I felt that she was going to stay true to that. It actually didn't come as a surprise because she had already said it, you know?"