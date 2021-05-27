The Best DNA Testing Kits of 2021

She’s living the life of an orphan, her family a long distant memory. The closest bond that she has with any other animal is a sheep.Nania, a critically endangered forest elephant, became separated from her herd when she was only three months old, and ever since has been hand-reared by wildlife carers in her homeland, Burkina Faso.But now the hunt is on for her mother, who experts hope is still alive, with the aim of reuniting the pair.Using DNA analysis of dung, they have already established it is likely that some of her female relatives – and possibly even her...