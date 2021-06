It’s always fun digging around in the attic of an old house. It can be hot, cold, dirty and nasty, but sometimes you find things that are so cool. Last week I was in a house in Connecticut to search for military items. The place was in disrepair, the roof was leaking, and animals were living up in the attic. It was a hoarder situation and not really that pleasant. I spotted a few things and then needing a break went outside for some fresh air. There were a few other workers up there trying to clean it out and one came out with an armful of old clothing. In the pile I spotted something that caught my eye and immediately dug into the pile.