Brighter days ahead for North Shore venues that suffered 'brutal' year during pandemic

Stop & Shop announced the launch of a walk-up grocery Locker Pickup option at its store in Danvers, located at 301 Newbury St. Designed to provide a convenient new pick-up option, the offering allows customers to skip the line by ordering their groceries online and picking them up from safe, secure and temperature-controlled lockers at a time of their choosing. To use the new service, customers can visit https://stopandshop.com and select the Danvers location. Within 15 minutes of their chosen pick-up time, customers will receive a code via text on their mobile device that they can scan or enter at the locker kiosk to retrieve their order. Once the code has been entered, the designated lockers, which are located in the store’s main entrance, will automatically open with their pre-bagged groceries ready to go.