Markowski named Nebraska Gatorade State Player of the Year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Incoming Husker freshman Alexis Markowski was named the Nebraska Gatorade State High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 23.3 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots per game in 2020-21. The 6-3 center/forward out of Lincoln Pius X led the Thunderbolts to a second straight Class A state championship in 2021. She was also named the MaxPreps Nebraska Player of the Year after averaging 23.7 points and 19.3 rebounds in three state tournament wins for the Bolts. Lincoln Pius X finished 25-0 and was ranked in the MaxPreps final national top 25.plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com