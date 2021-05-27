BET Awards 2021: See All The Impressive Grillz Our Favorite Celebrities Have Worn

This week on the Worn & Wound podcast, Zach Weiss, Blake Buettner, and Zach Kazan take a look at some of the most interesting new releases we’ve seen since the Watches & Wonders fair. In this new post-Baselworld era, we’re quickly learning that big trade shows won’t be the only time brands unveil new products, and both large and small watchmakers have introduced a variety of interesting pieces in the short time since Watches & Wonders closed. We thought this was as good a time as any to take stock of some of those new releases, including some cocktail inspired watches by Bell & Ross (released in collaboration with The Rake and Revolution) and a surprise new release from Ming and Massena Lab (on sale tomorrow, May 20, at 10:30 AM EST, only at Massena Lab’s website). There’s also (of course) a new green watch to discuss, and a follow up to one of our favorite watches from last year by Serica.