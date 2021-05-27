Cancel
Manchester City-Chelsea UEFA Champions League final: How to watch Star Cam on Paramount+, live stream online

By Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Saturday's highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City on Paramount+ and CBS, CBS Sports will offer you a new way to enjoy the match from a second screen. With kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET from Estádio do Dragão, Paramount+ will introduce a new Star Cam as part of its extensive coverage of the year's biggest game, tracking one key player from each club. It's set to be a star-studded affair as we're in for an all-English final for the third time ever.

www.cbssports.com
