From the Desk of the Superintendent of Police: Memorial Day Parade Parking

The 2021 Radnor Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday, May 31 at 9:45am. Parade organizers have reviewed current safety standards relating to COVID-19. To accommodate social distancing between households, parking spaces along the parade route will be staggered allowing for everyone to enjoy the parade safely. Traffic cones and/or other traffic control devices will block every other parking space along the parade route starting at 1am on Monday, May 31. The traffic cones or other traffic control devices shall not be moved until after the parade has concluded and their placement will be enforced. These parking restrictions are being implemented to ensure the safety of our community from the pandemic.