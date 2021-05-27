OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a security directive (Directive) that, for the first time, imposes mandatory cybersecurity requirements on companies in the pipeline industry. Through the Directive, which took effect on May 28, 2021, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is requiring owners and operators of pipelines deemed “critical” under section 1557(b) of the Implementing Recommendations of the 9/11 Commission Act of 2007 to undertake required cybersecurity measures. This Directive is expected to be the first step in a broader effort to regulate cybersecurity for critical infrastructure.