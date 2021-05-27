Cancel
Man sentenced for selling untraceable guns to undercover cop

The Associated Press
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for selling three untraceable guns to an undercover police officer.

Terrick Bishoff, 40, appeared in Worcester’s U.S. District Court, where he apologized, the Telegram & Gazette reported.

“I am ashamed as I think about the gravity of my decision,” he said.

The weapons, sometimes referred to as “ghost guns,” can be assembled from kits bought online and do not have serial numbers.

Bishoff, of Ashburnham, had pleaded guilty in July 2020 to three counts including unlawful transfer of a machine gun, dealing in firearms without a license and possession of a machinegun without a serial number. He was arrested in 2019.

Another man, John Shaw, testified on Wednesday that he made the guns that Bishoff sold to the undercover officer, the newspaper reported. Shaw, 32, is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

An attorney for Bishoff, Timothy G. Watkins, told the court Bishoff had not sold other guns, besides those he sold to the undercover officer, though the prosecutor disputed that. Watkins said both men were addicted to opioids and addiction played a part in his client’s decisions.

Watkins could not immediately reached for comment by the newspaper Wednesday.

