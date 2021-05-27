The garibaldi did it
The new album from Darius Degher (Sham Saints, Darius & the Magnets) features instrumental music inspired by surfing. “Groundswell Corduroy is a low-temperature variant of surf-rock,” he says, “the teen effervescence long gone, but it is ocean music nevertheless. It’s a step into the tones of sixties instrumental pop. Touchstones for the album were the Sandals ‘Endless Summer Theme’ and the cool melodies of Antonio Carlos Jobím and Burt Bacharach. I tried to evoke these references, in order to get at the dreamscapes of surfing, through the twang of Gretsch guitars, cinematic melodies, and lush reverbs.”www.sandiegoreader.com