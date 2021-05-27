The garibaldi did it

The pinnacle of birthday celebrations, if there's no piñata to break open, is when the birthday cake comes out and party attendees serenade the guest of honor. The song everyone harmonizes to is among the most widely recognized and well-loved tunes in the world. The "birthday song," also known as "Happy Birthday to You," is in the public domain in the United States and the European Union. The song originally was penned as a classroom greeting song titled "Good Morning to All," written by sisters Mildred J. Hill and Patty Smith Hill. Both were educators and developed unique teaching strategies to assist students. The song was composed by Mildred and the lyrics were written by Patty to be used in kindergarten classrooms.