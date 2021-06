Tennis player Naomi Osaka is back in the United States after withdrawing herself from the French Open earlier this week. On Monday the athlete refused to speak with the media and posted a statement to Twitter saying “I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris.” She was fined $15,000 for skipping a news conference after her match on Sunday and said that she hoped any fines incurred would go toward a mental health charity. Osaka also revealed she had ‘suffered long bouts of depression’ since winning her first grand slam title in 2018.