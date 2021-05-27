newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Has An Official Twister Museum

By Kelso
Posted by 
KLAW 101
KLAW 101
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this week, I told you about the epic Oklahoma road trip that would take you to all of the Twister movie filming locations, but I also learned something new about Oklahoma's favorite film... there's a museum dedicated to the history, story, and making of that movie. Located on Main...

klaw.com
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
New Mexico State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twister#Tid#Northern Oklahoma#Meteorology#Road Trip#Home#This Week#Main Street#Sale#Nostalgia#Story#Actual Props#Drive#Today#Pure Mid 90
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Politics
News Break
NWS
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

See Oklahoma In The Eyes Of An Outsider

The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though Google's draconian and ever changing rules make it hard to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but it did, and the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

We’re Back to Fun in 2021 With the Oklahoma State Fair!

Well it's officially official now! We just received word that the Oklahoma State Fair will return this year! The dates for this year's state fair are: Thursday, September 16th through Sunday, September 26th (09-16-21 until 09-26-21). The theme for this year's Oklahoma State Fair is "Back to fun in 2021." That's more than appropriate after last year's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We're finally starting to get back to normal and have some events, concerts and community happenings to look forward to. It's about time!
Georgia StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Florida Georgia Line Plan I Love My Country Tour for Fall 2021

Florida Georgia Line will be on the road this fall. The country duo have announced their 2021 I Love My Country Tour, set to begin in September. FGL's 2021 tour plans kick off on Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Ga. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will play 29 shows in total before the trek ends on Nov. 20 in Seattle, Wash. Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin, an up-and-comer signed to Warner Music Nashville and Florida Georgia Line's Round Here Records, will open the shows.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Yes, Watermelon Is The State Vegetable of Oklahoma

If you were around in 2007 when the Oklahoma legislature officially settled the argument over whether the watermelon was a fruit or a vegetable, you might remember it was quite the scandal. The adoption of watermelon becoming the official state vegetable passed in a vote 78-18, and when challenged as to why watermelon was chosen as a vegetable, the SWOK state senator that championed the issue gave the most glorious quote on the matter. After admitting that it was in fact a fruit, he added "but it's also a vegetable because it's a member of the cucumber family" still not realizing that cucumbers are also a fruit. It's just, like tomatoes, we use cucumbers like we would use vegetables.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ending Additional $300 Weekly Unemployment Benefit Next Month!

There's been a lot of talk and speculation about Oklahoma ending the additional $300 a week unemployment benefit. The rumors are true, the extra Federal aid with unemployment benefits will end next month on Saturday, June 26th (06-26-21). If you're currently collecting unemployment after the 26th of next month you'll lose that extra $300 per week you've been receiving.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Curious Which Wipers Stand Up To Oklahoma’s Weather?

After a week and some change of rainy days, I guess it's only fitting that the topic of conversation around the Downtown Studios has turned to windshield wipers. More or less, we're all comparing notes on which ones are the best, and which ones you should avoid, and the consensus we've all agreed on here might be a little surprising to say the least.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Flea Markets Are Back, Open All Over Oklahoma

Who doesn't love a good flea market? Honestly, I like older stuff because nobody manufactures like they did back then, and the flea market is usually where you find the best prices on that good "buy it for life" type older stuff. Just like everything else in normal life, the covid pandemic pretty much ended all of the flea markets across the state. My deal-searching buddy and I both thought it would be the final nail in the coffin for them, but to our surprise, most of these markets are now open again and looking to thrive outside the endless world of vintage shops and boutiques.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!
Oklahoma StateDaily Ardmoreite

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 8,379

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say they recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Monday. On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 451,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020. From Friday through Sunday, cases climbed...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

The finest park bench in Oklahoma and where you can find it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There aren’t any other park benches like this anywhere. That’s why Don Narcomey, the artist who spent three months making it, wanted to be so careful in bringing it to this spot on Lake Stanley Draper. “I wanted to be able to lift it without putting...
Oklahoma StateNewsTimes

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Oklahoma Stateponcacitynow.com

Oklahoma COVID-19 Update for 18 May 2021

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0) Other Facilities Total 6 (1) Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Easy Shrimp Taco's For Your Next Family Dinner

We are Raising Oklahoma with tips from OSU Extension Educator Jessica Riggin. Today, she's breaking down an easy shrimp taco recipe for your next family meal. You can reach out to Jessica for more tips at the Lincoln County OSU Extension Office, located at 811 Manvel in Chandler. You can call them at 405-258-0550.