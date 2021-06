Last month, the transcendent country star Miranda Lambert and her songwriting partners Jack Ingram and Jon Randall teamed up to release The Marfa Tapes, an intimate, stripped-down experiment of an album. The three friends went to the Marfa, Texas cabin where they sometimes write songs, and they recorded themselves singing a bunch of new songs, and a couple of old ones, outside, campfire-style. They used first takes, left in mistakes, and sang and played into one microphone. For an artist who usually makes very slick, controlled music, this was a huge departure.